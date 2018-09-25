OnePlus 6T confirmed to launch in India on the 17th of October: Leaked press-invite

OnePlus has started to tease the launch of the OnePlus 6T in India. Just like every OnePlus smartphone launched in India, the OnePlus 6T will be available exclusively on Amazon.

There have been a numerous amount of leaks and speculations regarding the launch date of the OnePlus 6T in India. And now, the leaked press-invite of the OnePlus 6T does confirm that the 6T will be made official in India on the 17th of October.

OnePlus 6T speculated features

The leaked press-invite for the launch event also confirms some of the features that OnePlus 6T will introduce. According to the leaked press-invite, the OnePlus 6T could be the first OnePlus smartphone to support wireless charging. As OnePlus has already confirmed, the OnePlus 6T will ditch the 3.5 mm headphone jack, and the phone will come with a tinier notch compared to the OnePlus 6. Similarly, the OnePlus 6T will also be the first OnePlus smartphone to offer in-screen fingerprint sensor. We have already seen smartphones like the Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX with this technology.

Regarding design and build, the OnePlus 6T is expected to offer an all-glass design with a metallic mid-frame with multiple color options. The smartphone is likely to have a dual camera setup on the back and a single selfie camera on the front with support for Face Unlock. The smartphone is also speculated to offer Poco F1 like low-light face unlock using an IR camera.

The OnePlus 6T is again, speculated to offer OLED display with at least 6.2-inch screen size with Corning Gorilla protection. The smartphone is likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage. Just like the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T will offer dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

Regarding software-experience, the OnePlus 6T is expected to launch with Android 9 Pie based Oxygen OS 9. The smartphone is expected to come with a slightly bigger battery with support for wireless charging and next-generation Dash charging.