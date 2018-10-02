OnePlus 6T new render shows the device in its full glory

OnePlus is soon expected to launch its latest flagship - OnePlus 6T. As the launch date is inching closer, we're getting to know more and more about the device. Now, in a new render, we get a closer look into how the device will shape up including a clearer look at the new "water drop" notch. The render shows that the phone will come in the Mirror Black version, as well as a Midnight Black option.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to launch at some time this month. The device is said to have several design changes including bumped up specs and camera capabilities. OnePlus 6T will upgrade its biometric sensing technology for end-users. The upcoming flagship smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner that will be called- Screen Unlock. OnePlus hasn't provided any concrete information on the type of in-display scanning technology used; however, it is expected to be fast and secure to protect sensitive information on the device.

Earlier there were reports about a triple camera setup, but the new renders show only a dual camera setup. OnePlus 6T will also make use of the improved Dash charging technology. The Dash charging is one of the best fast charging tech out there and with the upcoming OnePlus 6T, the feature is expected to see an upgrade. Importantly, a bigger battery cell combined with faster and better Dash charge is going to solve our long due mobile battery issues.

These images don't really offer too much in terms of new information as the device has already made several appearances in different leaks. However, these images do give us a clearer picture of what to expect from the upcoming smartphone. It also shows how the two finishes will look in general.

Apart from the design, the 6T isn't expected to have major changes under the hood, as it is said to stick closer to the current OnePlus offering. The smartphone is believed to be unveiled on October 17, and all rumors and half-baked reports will be put to rest.