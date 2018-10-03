OnePlus 6T will miss-out on wireless charging and IP rating: Peter Lau CEO OnePlus

OnePlus is all set for the launch of the OnePlus 6T on the 17th of October. OnePlus has made a lot of changes on the OnePlus 6 compared to the OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 6T will be the first smartphone from the company with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

With the launch of the OnePlus 6T, the company has also made a controversial change, where the OnePlus 6T will be the first smartphone without a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

And now, in an interview, OnePlus's CEO Pete Lau has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will not support wireless charging or even IP rating for water and dust resistant. He has confirmed that the wireless charging will not be implemented on any of the OnePlus smartphones until it is as fast as the Dash Charging, which is available on OnePlus smartphones from the OnePlus 3.

The reason not implementing IP rating is the fact that to get the IP rating will cost at least $30 to obtain IP rating, which will increase the overall price of the smartphone. So, if you are looking for a water-resistant smartphone from OnePlus, then wait at least for the next six months.

OnePlus 6T specifications

According to leaks, the OnePlus 6T is likely to come with a 6.3-inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will be the chipset that powers the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The high-end variant of the OnePlus 6T is likely to offer up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will have a dual, not a triple camera setup with features like OIS and 4K video recording @ 60fps. The OnePlus 6T is also speculated to come with a slightly bigger battery at 3700 mAh with next-generation Dash Charging technology, which is likely to charge the device from 0 to 100% in less than 60 minutes.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 6T is likely to cost similar to the OnePlus 6. So, the base variant of the OnePlus 6 is likely to retail in India for Rs 34,999.

