OnePlus 6T to employ a 3700mAh battery, hints leaked image

OnePlus 6T will be unveiled on October 17 and we are just a few weeks away from the launch event. We already know that the smartphone will be launched with an in-display fingerprint sensor. While this feature has been officially confirmed by the company, some aspects are being heavily rumored.

Recently, the CAD renders of this upcoming smartphone have been leaked showing what we can expect from it. And now, the battery capacity of the 6T has hit the web, thanks to an image leaked by a Weibo user. Going by the leaked image, the OnePlus 6T will have a 3700mAh battery, which is 10% bigger than the battery used by its predecessor. Also, it will have Dash Charge that was used by the previous smartphones from the company.

OnePlus 6T CAD renders leak

As mentioned above, the CAD renders show the complete design of the smartphone. The new set of renders show the device from all angles along with its waterdrop notch as well. The device looks elegant and there appears to be a dual-camera setup at its rear rubbishing the speculations hinting at a triple rear camera module. As confirmed earlier by the company, the 6T misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack. Even a leaked transparent case of the smartphone that emerged online a few days back confirmed the lack of a headphone jack.

Expected specifications

Besides the design, the rumors and speculations have also been shedding light on the alleged specifications of the smartphone. Going by the same, the device is believed to arrive with the Snapdragon 845 used by the other flagship smartphones launched so far this year. And, this processor is likely to be paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/256GB storage space.

Given that the OnePlus 6 received the Android 9 Pie update recently, we can expect its successor to be launched with the latest iteration of the OS. But there are increased possibilities for the next flagship killer to be launched with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and get the Pie update later.

Launch date and availability

While the company is yet to confirm the launch date of the 6T, a leaked invite suggests an October 17 launch in India. Also, a listing on Amazon India confirms that the smartphone will be exclusive to the online retailer.