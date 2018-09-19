OnePlus 6T partial render leaks; teased by Amazon along with Type-C Bullets headphones

OnePlus 6T is the next flagship killer from the Chinese manufacturer and it is expected to be announced on October 17. In the meantime, some interesting information regarding device has emerged online revealing key details, availability and more.

As of now, there is no confirmation from the company regarding the exact launch date of the next generation flagship smartphone. But Amazon India has started teasing the smartphone by setting up a dedicated teaser page. In addition to the smartphone, the online retailer also teases the new Type-C Bullets headphones to be priced at Rs. 1,490.

OnePlus 6T teaser on Amazon

The teaser page on Amazon India confirms that the OnePlus 6T will be exclusive to the online retailer in the country just like the previous models from the company. There is a Notify Me page on Amazon for the interested buyers to get notified when it is available.

In addition to this, the company has posted a teaser ad that featuring the brand ambassador and Bollywood celebrity Amitabh Bachchan. This teaser ad hints at the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor and triple camera setup at its rear. However, it doesn't shed a lot of light on the design part. Also, none of the other details have been revealed by the teaser page on the retailer's website.

Partial OnePlus 6T render leaks

Besides the teaser page on the online retailer, WinFuture has revealed what looks like the first official render of the upcoming smartphone. This partial render shows the smartphone in Mirror Black finish and there is an alert slider as well. There seems to be a dual camera module instead of the triple camera module as speculated recently. And, there isn't a fingerprint sensor at the rear confirming the use of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Going by the recent reports, it has been confirmed that the smartphone will ditch a 3.5mm audio jack that was seen in the previous generation models. Otherwise, there are speculations that it will feature a waterdrop notch display with the notch covering only the selfie camera and concealing the other components. It is believed to be launched with a better battery capacity and a dedicated technology to offer an improved gaming experience.