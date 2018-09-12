OnePlus 6T case renders show triple rear cameras, waterdrop notch and more

OnePlus 6T is the next big announcement to be made by the Chinese smartphone brand. We have already come across speculations that the upcoming flagship killer device could be unveiled on October 17. And, a few leaks that have emerged in the past have given clues on some of its features. Now, a set of case renders have hit the web showing what we can expect.

A recent report by AndroidPure has revealed a slew of case renders of the alleged OnePlus 6T. Though these appear to adhere to many of the claims from both the company and the previous reports, we cannot consider these renders to be authentic. But we do admit that the device looks pretty elegant and sticks to the recent trends that prevail in the smartphone industry.

Triple cameras at the rear

The leaked case renders do hint that the smartphone will arrive with a triple camera setup at its rear. The three cameras appear to be stacked vertically at the top center of the rear panel. Previous reports have hinted that the OnePlus 6T will arrive with Oppo R17 Pro like features. This somewhat confirms the presence of a triple camera module with variable aperture. Even the recently leaked render of the smartphone shows such a camera arrangement. There are reports suggesting that the 6T will have a variable f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture that can be adjusted automatically.

In-display fingerprint sensor

A recent report citing an email sent by OnePlus confirmed that the smartphone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Going by the same, the leaked case renders do not show a cutout for a physical fingerprint sensor at its rear. The report states that this sensor technology will be termed Screen Unlock.

Waterdrop notch on display

The waterdrop notch is a recent feature that is seen in the new smartphones. This trend was initiated by Oppo F9 Pro and R17 Pro. Following the footsteps of Oppo, it looks like the 6T will sport a 6.4-inch display with a waterdrop notch on top of the screen. This screen size appears to be almost similar to that of the Oppo smartphones in terms of dimensions and screen space.

Though the case renders have shed light on some of the features of the OnePlus 6T, we cannot expect these (except the in-display fingerprint sensor) to be final until there is an official confirmation. Given that the 6T could be launched on October 17 and we can get further details then.