Oppo F9 Pro launch live updates

Oppo F9 Pro India launch event will debut in a few more minutes. The smartphone is expected to come with several interesting features and highlights including the VOOC flash charge technology. It is believed that this one could be the Indian variant of the Oppo F9 that was unveiled in Vietnam last week. We already know some aspects of this smartphone and now here comes the official confirmation at the India launch event.

Oppo F9 Pro live updates

Catch all the action live from the launch event of the Oppo F9 Pro from here. You can also watch the live stream here.

Auto Refresh Feeds There is a Vivid Mode can be used to click colorful images and videos. There is the funny AR stickers with an updated AR sticker gallery. The device gets slow motion video recording mode, which is interesting. It has a 25MP selfie camera with Sensor HDR. This takes the selfie capabilities to the next level. There is AI Beautification 2.1 with customized beautification for each object or person in the image. It will identify your usage pattern and applies the same the next time you click a selfie. You can click scenic pictures with the Oppo F9 Pro. AI scene recognition makes this possible by sensing 16 different scenes such as sunrise, sunset, grass, etc. The innovative dual-camera module at the rear has a better and improved portrait mode. The primary rear camera is a 16MP lens with f/1.8 aperture. It helps in capturing better bokeh shots by highlighting the objects. This is possible with the AI beauty effect and portrait lighting technology. Jithin Abraham, the Product Manager for Oppo F9 Pro is on stage detailing the camera aspects. Waterdrop Screen is a major tech breakthrough achieved by Oppo. Inspired by nature, the device has a 6.3-inch 19.5:9 display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8%. The screen has been customized to make the overall experience better with a slimmer design. There is a tiny waterdrop notch at the top of the screen. There is Channel Sound Conduction for a better call quality. The camera has a Front Film Coating that conceals the earpiece and sensors. There are 46 patents filed by the company for this amazing experience. Oppo F9 Pro comes in three gradient colors - Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple. The Purple edition is a blend of art and technology, says Rannvijay Singh Singha. F9 Pro comes with AI battery management for a major convenience. It is improvised to offer a better experience than the Oppo F7. What's more interesting is that this smartphone comes with a protection feature that protects the adapter from charging voltage levels in India. VOOC flash charge can charge 4 times faster than a normal 5V1A charger. This technology gives 2 hours of talk time in just 5 minutes of charging. The battery life concerns will be resolved with the F9 Pro. This technology can work even when you are playing a game. Charging for 30 minutes, you can get 57% of battery life. And, it is completely safe for your smartphone and its battery as it features five layers of protection. Rishabh Srivastava from Oppo is on stage talking about the highlights of the smartphone. The first thing he talks about is the fast charging technology - the VOOC flash charge. He is talking about the innovations and the market presence across the world till date. He also shared the selfie trends set by the F series smartphones. Will Yang, the Brand Director of Oppo India is on stage. He has once again confirmed that it is the Oppo F9 Pro that will be launched today at the event. Oppo F9 Pro launch event has debuted.