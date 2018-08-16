Oppo F9 with Waterdrop Screen, 25MP AI selfie camera and more announced

Oppo F9, the latest mid-range smartphone in the company's F series has been officially unveiled. The device went official in Vietnam and the Philippines as the company has assured. The device comes with a slew of highlights such as a new Waterdrop Screen paving way for a high screen-to-body ratio, a powerful hardware, and an impressive camera.

Price and availability

Oppo F9 has been launched in three color variants - Twilight Blue, Sunrise Red and Starry Purple. The smartphone is priced at 76,90,000 Vietnamese Dong (approx. Rs. 23,300) for the base variant with 4GB RAM.

Oppo F9 specifications and features

The latest Oppo smartphone is fitted with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The device comes with a new Waterdrop notch that houses only the selfie camera in it. This notch paves way for a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8% to render an immersive viewing experience.

It has an attractive and premium gradient color design for the first time in the F series. This is possible by using advanced color processes. The unified design has been achieved by using a gradient design on the side frame that makes the sides and back look connected in a natural way.

Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core 12nm MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB of default storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space. The processor has a quad-core 2GHz Cortex A73 cluster and a quad-core 2GHz Cortex A53 cluster.

The F9 runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2. There is a dual-camera module at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/1.85 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor. Up front, there is a 25MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX576 sensor, f/2.0 aperture and AI capabilities.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack and standard connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and dual 4G VoLTE. There is a 3500mAh battery with support for VOOC flash charge.

Oppo F9 Pro India release

We already know that the Oppo F9 Pro will be launched in India on August 21. We will get to know the pricing of the smartphone in the country at the launch next week.