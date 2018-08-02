Oppo F9 hands-on image leaks ahead of August 15 launch

Oppo F9 and F9 Pro are highly rumored in the recent times. These are likely to be launched as the R17 and R17 Pro in the company's home market China. While not many details about these upcoming Oppo smartphones are known for now, the company is coming up with countless teasers shedding light on the design, features and launch date.

The latest teasers from the company reveal that the Oppo F9 will arrive with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual cameras stacked horizontally. Now, Oppo has shared another teaser suggesting that the device will go official in Vietnam on August 15.

Smaller notch on Oppo F9

Previous teasers of the Oppo F9 show that the smartphone could arrive with a waterdrop design that has a smaller notch on top of the display. The new design is likely to be called water droplet screen. One of the teasers hinted that the smaller notch will house a 25MP selfie camera with AI capabilities and Sensor HDR.

Leaked hands-on image

Recently, we came across two teasers of the Oppo F9 shared by a tipster on Twitter. The images hint at two color variants - Twilight Blue and Sunrise Red. Now, a leaked hands-on image of the red variant of the smartphone has been revealed by the same source. Going by the same, the device appears gorgeous with a stunning red-colored diamond-cut pattern that is signature to Oppo smartphones.

If this happens to be real, then the Oppo F9 could be a stunner in terms of looks. And, we already know that the smartphone will be a flagship model with attractive specifications and features.

VOOC flash charging

Notably, the other teasers have already revealed that the Oppo F9 and F9 Pro will arrive with VOOC flash charging technology. This is a quick charging technique that is touted to give up to 2 hours of battery life in just 5 minutes of charging. Oppo is known for the implementation of the VOOC charging on the R series smartphones in China. Now, it looks like the F9 Pro will be the first such F series phone.

Oppo F9 Pro India launch

While the Oppo F9 is likely to be launched in Vietnam on August 15, there is no word regarding the F9 Pro. However, the Oppo F9 Pro is teased to be launched in India sometime soon. The company has been sharing teasers hinting at the same and there are speculations that it could be priced around Rs. 29,990. However, an official confirmation from Oppo regarding these devices is awaited.