Oppo F9 with smaller notch teased: Dual rear cameras and smaller notch expected

Oppo Find X, the latest flagship smartphone was launched in June and the pre-order debuts today in India. Within a few weeks, it looks like the company is all set to bring new smartphones into the market. In addition to the recently rumored R17, there is a new F series smartphone as well coming soon.

Oppo F series comprises selfie-centric smartphones with the F5 featuring a 20MP front camera and the F7 having an upgraded 25MP selfie camera housed in a notch on top of the display. Now, it looks like there will be another smartphone in this lineup allegedly dubbed Oppo F9.

Oppo F9 teased

As per Oppo Malaysia, the Oppo F9 is all set to be unveiled in August with a smaller notch. The image was posted by Oppo Malaysia on the official Twitter handle. It is teased that the smartphone will have a waterdrop screen. The photo accompanying the post shows a waterfall in the background. This tips that the upcoming Oppo smartphone will arrive with IP67 rating for a water-resistant build.

The teaser also shows that the F9 will have a relatively smaller notch on top of the screen than that on the Oppo F7. This smaller notch resembles that on the Essential PH-1.

Dual rear cameras likely

Back in the last week, the Oppo F9 and F9 Pro were spotted on the Bluetooth certification database. This listing showed that there could be a dual-camera at the rear of these phones. This is a notable improvement as the Find 7 has a single camera at its rear. The two lenses are seen positioned horizontally at the top rear of the device.

What else to expect?

While none of the other details about the Oppo F9 are known for now, we can expect the smartphone to arrive with trending features such as 18:9 aspect ratio display, improved camera features and a capable battery. The recent teaser doesn't reveal any information about the F9 Pro, which was spotted alongside the F9 in the Bluetooth listing. But we can expect the Pro variant to have upgraded specifications. As it is teased that the upcoming Oppo smartphone could be launched in August, we can expect more details to hit the web in the coming days.