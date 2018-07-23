Oppo F9 and F9 Pro get Bluetooth certified; August launch likely

Launched in March, the Oppo F7 is just a few months old. So soon it looks like the company is prepping the next-generation model. Going by the recent reports, this one seems to be dubbed Oppo F9. What's more is that the company appears to be in plans to unveil a Pro version of the upcoming smartphone. As its name suggests, the F9 Pro could be packed with powerful and upgraded specifications than the F9.

As per a recent report by GSMArena via DealnTech, the Oppo F9 was spotted listed on the Bluetooth certification database. The Oppo F9 has received the certification earlier this month. The listing reveals that the Pro variant will also be unveiled this time. Given that the listing shows Oppo F9/F9 Pro, there are claims that the latter could be meant for select markets. However, there are just mere speculations and we need to wait for some time to get more details.

Dual-lens camera expected

There is a teaser accompanying this Bluetooth listing but it doesn't reveal a lot of details. The teaser seen above shows the dual-lens camera module. So, we can expect the same to be upgraded in the upcoming Oppo phone. Even a selfie camera upgrade is possible.

The teaser shows an outline of a dual-camera setup, which is a popular aspect seen on smartphones. This time, we can expect a dual-lens camera module on the front as well. Notably, the Oppo F7 has a single camera at both its front and rear. Given that numerous brands are launching smartphones with dual-lens cameras, we can expect the upcoming Oppo phone to feature this upgrade to render effects such as background blur.

What to expect from Oppo F9 Pro

As the Oppo F9 Pro could be an upgraded version of the F9, it is likely to arrive with better specifications. We have seen such Pro variants featuring better RAM and internal storage. We can also expect to see upgrades in the processor and display sections.

Usually, Oppo releases F series smartphones once in six months. So, we can expect the F9 and F9 Pro to be unveiled in the coming months but an August launch as tipped by the report seems to be too early.