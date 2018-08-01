Oppo F9 Pro specifications leaked: Expected to cost Rs 29,990 in India

Oppo F9 Pro specs-sheet

According to leak, the key specifications of the Oppo F9 Pro have been leaked online. According to the leak, the smartphone will have a 6.3-inch display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. According to another leak, the smartphone will have a 92.3% screen to body ratio with an FHD+ (2280 x 1080px) IPS LCD panel.

Under the hood, the smartphone will be running on the MediaTek Helio P60 Octa-core chipset coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

The smartphone also has a dual primary camera setup with a 16 MP + 16 MP sensors and on the front, the device has a 25 MP front-facing selfie camera as well. The smartphone also has a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. Similarly, the device does offer a fingerprint sensor located on the back of the smartphone.

The smartphone will have a 3400 mAh battery and the company has confirmed that the smartphone will support VOOC charging, which can offer up to 2 hours of talk time with just 5 minutes of charging time.

Price

It looks like the Oppo F9 Pro will be the costliest F series smartphone to launch in India, and the model with 128 GB storage is expected to cost Rs 29,999. The company might launch one more variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which is expected to cost Rs 24,999. However, as of now, there is no information on that part.

Conclusion

Do note that the Oppo F9 Pro will be based on the same chipset which powers the Oppo F7, so, in terms of performance, there will not be much of a difference between these devices. However, in terms of camera capabilities, the Oppo F9 Pro is expected to surpass the Oppo F7, as the F9 Pro has a dual camera setup, whereas the Oppo F7 has a single camera.