Oppo F9 Pro teaser hints at VOOC flash charging

Oppo F9 and F9 Pro are speculated to be launched soon. These are alleged to be the Oppo R17 and R17 Pro that got certified in China recently. Soon after reports claiming that the R17 duo could be launched in August, the company has started teasing the launch of the F9 Pro in India.

Oppo India has taken to its official website and social media handles to tease the launch of the Oppo F9 Pro in the country. In the latest teaser, the company has confirmed that the device will come with a major feature - VOOC flash charging. This technology will give 2 hours of talk time on just 5 minutes of charging.

Oppo F9 Pro India launch date

Though the company has teased the imminent launch of the smartphone in India, there is no word regarding when the same will happen. It remains to be seen if the Oppo F9 will be launched alongside the Pro variant or not.

Small notch as on Essential Phone

The Oppo F9 duo is likely to be launched with a smaller notch as seen on the Essential Phone. The same was teased as a waterdrop design a few days back. One of the previous teasers hinted at the presence of dual rear cameras stacked horizontally at the top left corner.

VOOC flash charging

Notably, Oppo F9 Pro isn't the first device to feature the VOOC flash charging technology. The same was initially launched with the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition, which went official alongside the Find X in June.

This technology was launched a couple of years back at the MWC tech show. The latest improvements to the same take only 35 minutes to completely charge the 3400mAh battery on the smartphone.

What to expect

The Oppo F9 duo is believed to be the successor to the Oppo F7 that was launched earlier this year. The upcoming models are said to make the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. Also, we can expect it to arrive with several upgrades to the F7 such a better AI-powered camera. We can get to know more about the smartphone in the coming days.