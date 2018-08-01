Oppo F9 official posters confirm design ahead of launch

We have been coming across reports regarding upcoming Oppo smartphones - the F9 and F9 Pro. These smartphones are expected to be the international variants of the R17 and R17 Pro likely to be announced sometime in August in China.

Lately, we came across teasers suggesting that the Oppo R17 aka F9 could be launched with a waterdrop design. Even the alleged hands-on images of the smartphone hinted at a smaller notch as seen on the Essential Phone.

Now, two new teasers have popped up revealed the design of the Oppo F9 further. The teasers shared by a Twitter user shows the smartphone in two color options - Sunlight Red and Twilight Blue. In addition to revealing the color options, the teasers give us a glance at the rear design of the upcoming Oppo smartphone.

Oppo F9 to arrive with dual cameras

From the recent teasers, it looks like the Oppo smartphone will have a rear panel made of glass and a diamond pattern design. The device is likely to flaunt dual rear cameras positioned horizontally at the top left corner. The dual LED flash module appears to sit towards the right of the camera arrangement. The two cameras appear to be enclosed inside a silver ring.

Moving to the front, Oppo claims the new notch design as the Waterdrop Screen. The device is expected to have a 'full-screen' display and a small notch at the center of the screen.

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Since 2017, we have been witnessing the launch of countless smartphones embracing the full-screen trend. These smartphones flaunt a tall 18:9 display with thin bezels at the sides, top and bottom. Eventually, there is no room for the presence of a physical home button embedded with the fingerprint sensor at the front.

Adhering to this trend, the Oppo F9 also appears to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Notably, the previously leaked TENAA images hinted that the device could not arrive with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor but the teasers prove this claim to be wrong.

Oppo F9 Pro India launch

While there is no word regarding the launch of the Oppo F9 in India, the company has been teasing the launch of the Oppo F9 Pro in the country. The teasers have hinted at the new notch design and the presence of VOOC flash charging. Also, the device is expected to be priced at Rs. 29,990 in India. The other specifications remain unknown for now.