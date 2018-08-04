Oppo F9 Pro images leaked in Blue and Red color with a dual camera setup

Oppo is all set for the launch of Oppo F9 and the Oppo F9 Pro in India with a modern design, offering the tiniest notch that we have seen on any smartphones. In fact, the company has already confirmed that the smartphone will have support for VOOC charging (which is similar to Turbo Charging on OnePlus devices) which offers up to 2 hours of talk time on 5 minutes of charge time.

The leak

And now, the leaked photos of the Oppo F9 and the Oppo F9 Pro reveals the design aspect of these devices. According to the leaked images, the smartphone will be available in at least two colors (Blue and Red), which will change the gradient depending on the light source, which kinda looks cool.

The design aspect of the Oppo F9 Pro has two major elements. It has a diamond-like pattern similar to the RealMe and the device also has a color charging layer as well, which is similar to the one seen on the Huawei P20 Pro.

The leaked photos also confirm that the device has a horizontal dual camera setup similar to the one seen on the Apple iPhone 8 Plus paired with a dual LED flash unit. In the center of the back panel, the smartphone also has an oval shaped fingerprint sensor as well.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

The Oppo F9 will feature a 6.3-inch display with FHD+ resolution protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the smartphone will house the MediaTek Helio P60 Octa-core chipset with 4/6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB onboard storage with an option for storage expansion via micro SD card slot.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with a 16 MP RGB sensor and an 8 MP secondary camera. On the front, the smartphone has a 25 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock.

As of now, there is no information on the actual pricing of the smartphone. However, considering the specs-sheet, the smartphone is likely to cost between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 for the variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

As of now, there is not much of an information about the Oppo F9. However, the Oppo F9 and the Oppo F9 Pro are likely to have a similar design with cut down on specifications compared to the Pro moniker and the Oppo F9 will be priced less than the Oppo F9 Pro and is likely to cost around Rs 20,000.