Oppo F9 Pro could be launched in India on August 21

By now, we know that the Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro are in the making. Previous reports have suggested that the F9 Pro could be launched in India. Now, it looks like Oppo will host an event in India on August 21 and the F9 Pro is expected to be launched at the event.

Well, Oppo has sent out media invites for a launch event to happen on August 21. While there is no word regarding the device that will be launched at the event, it is believed to be the F9 Pro. The Oppo F9 Pro is likely to the successor of the Oppo F7 launched in India in March.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

Lately, we came across a report revealing the complete specifications of the Oppo F9. This smartphone is expected to be launched as the F9 Pro in India. Going by the same, the Oppo F9 Pro is said to arrive with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a waterdrop notch on top of the screen.

Under its hood, this smartphone is believed to employ an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC based on the 12nm processor. This processor will have a quad-core Cortex A73 cluster clocked at 2GHz and a quad-core Cortex A53 cluster clocked at 2GHz. The storage department is said to comprise of 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space with support for up to 256GB expandable storage.

The upcoming Oppo smartphone might run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2. It might be launched with dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, dual-SIM support, a fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

For imaging, the F9 Pro is likely to arrive with a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor with LED flash and f/1.85 aperture and a 2MP secondary sensor. Up front, it might flaunt a 25MP selfie camera with AI capabilities and f/2.0 aperture. The USP of this smartphone is said to be the presence of a 3500mAh battery with the company's VOOC Flash Charge technology.

Expected price in India

From the previous teasers posted by Oppo, the device is expected to be launched in Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue color variants with a radiant design. We have already come across reports that the device could be priced around Rs. 29,990 in India.