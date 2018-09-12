OnePlus 6T latest leak hints at a new shady grey color with triple camera setup

OnePlus 6T colors

According to the latest leak, the OnePlus 6T will be available in at least two different colors. As of now, it is almost confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will be available in grey and red color.

Do note that the OnePlus 6T has the same premium glass sandwich design, which is similar to the one seen on the OnePlus 6. Albeit, the OnePlus 6T has some minor changes in the design, which helps to differentiate from the OnePlus 6.

Triple camera setup

OnePlus introduced the dual camera setup on the OnePlus 5, and, the company is improvising the dual camera up until the OnePlus 6 to offer a premium camera experience. The OnePlus 6T could be the first smartphone from the OEM to provide triple camera setup.

According to rumours, the triple camera on setup on the OnePlus 6T will be similar to the one seen on the Oppo R17 Pro. The OnePlus 6T is likely to have a 12 MP primary sensor, 20 MP low-light or telephoto lens with a TOF 3D stereo camera, which will help the smartphone to capture 3D images and 3D video footages.

Headphone jack, wireless charging, notch and more

With the launch of the OnePlus 6T, the company might finally introduce the Qi-based wireless charging along with IP certification for water and dust resistance. Just like the 6, the 6T is also expected to come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone will also have a smaller notch (water drop) notch with a higher screen to body ratio compared to the OnePlus 6.

Regarding charging, the OnePlus 6T is expected to come equipped with the next generation Dash Charging, where the smartphone will be able to charge from 0 to 100% in less than an hour.

Lastly, coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 6T is expected to cost similar to the OnePlus 6, if not less. So, the base variant of the OnePlus 6T is likely to cost Rs 34,999 in India.