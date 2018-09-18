OnePlus 6T transparent case leaks confirming lack of 3.5mm audio jack

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed that the company is going to ditch the 3.5mm audio jack from the upcoming OnePlus 6T. This is the reason behind the launch of the Type C Bullets earphones alongside the OnePlus 6T smartphone. Some fresh images of the smartphone's transparent TPU case have surfaced on the web hinting that the smartphone will not feature 3.5 mm jack.

OnePlus 6 was launched by the company at the beginning of the year along with a 3.5mm audio jack placed in the bottom edge. The latest leaked images of the smartphone also show that there is no existence of any audio jack on the bottom side of the phone. According to leaked images, the bottom edge of the OnePlus 6T seems to feature dual speakers along with a USB-C slot in the middle.

While looking at the image od back panel, we didn't find any cutout for the fingerprint scanner. This clearly indicates that the phone will sport an in-display sensor. OnePlus 6T will be the first-ever smartphone from the company to sport this feature.

The rear panel does have the cutout for the camera which suggests that the phone will arrive with a vertically placed dual camera setup just like the one placed on its predecessor. Below the camera, there is a small cutout for the LED flash.

The right edge of the OnePlus 6T transparent TPU cases shows cutouts for Alert Slider and power key. The volume buttons seem to be placed on the left side of the smartphone.

Earlier, it has been reported that the upcoming smartphone will come with a waterdrop notch screen just like the one placed on the Oppo R17. However, there is no information available about the specs of the phone. It has been expected that the OnePlus 6T will carry similar specification to the OnePlus 6 phone.

The smartphone is expected to arrive with AMOLED screen, and said to be powered by Snapdragon 845, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. According to rumors, the smartphone will go official on October 16.

Source