OnePlus 6T CAD renders suggest OnePlus 6 like design with a waterdrop notch

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 6T in India on 17th October and the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already revealed that the upcoming flagship device from the company will be devoid of a 3.5mm headphone jack, which could be a deal breaker for some. To spice up the things more the company has also revealed that the device will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Just like every other upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 6T has also been surrounded by numerous leaks and rumors giving us a fair idea of what the device might offer in terms of features and specs.

Now, some new reports related to the OnePlus 6T is making some rounds over the web. The new leaks come from OnLeaks which has revealed some high-resolution CAD renders of the upcoming OnePlus flagship device. The CAD renders showcases the OnePlus 6T from all the sides and also shows the device sporting a waterdrop notch. The images also show that the device is missing a headphone jack which already was confirmed by OnePlus. If the images are to believed then one thing is for sure that OnePlus plans to opt for a wireless design which explains the missing headphone jack.

The leaked image further shows that the waterdrop notch featured on the OnePlus 6T is pretty neat and the earpiece along with the front camera can also be spotted in the image. The other reports which had suggested that the OnePlus 6T will feature a triple camera setup have also been dismissed by the leaked images. However, we cannot be certain at this point and will probably have to wait until something concrete is revealed about the same by the company.

Apart from the above-mentioned features, OnePlus is expected to sport a 6.4-inch display. Considering OnePlus's record, it would e safe to assume that the smartphone might feature a Full HD Optic AMOLED display panel. It is expected that the OnePlus 6T will be powered by a high-end Snapdragon 845 SoC which will either be paired with 6GB of RAM or 8GB of RAM. As of now, this is the only information we have on the upcoming OnePlus 6T, we will further keep you posted on the same so stay tuned with us.

Image Source