OnePlus rolls out new OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5 and 5T

OnePlus has recently started rolling out the OxygenOS Open Beta update for its OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. The OnePlus 5 receives OxygenOS Open Beta 19 update, whereas, the OnePlus 5T receives OxygenOS Open Beta 17 update. The latest OxygenOS Open Beta update brings along the September Android security patch for both the devices along with a few other tweaks and improvements.

The users who are enrolled on the beta channel will soon start receiving notification when the OTA update will be available for their devices. The official changelog lists the new changes with OxygenOS beta update for both the OnePlus 5 and 5T. Some of them include:

1. System Update: updated Android security patch to 2018.9

2. A new optimized UI for the Weather App

3. OnePlus Switch: A new manual connection method if the users are unable to connect switch with QR code on an old device.

4. Backup and recovery support for application data including the lock screen, home screen, and APP layout along with some bug fixes and other improvements.

OnePlus 5 specifications:

OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Powering the OnePlus 5 is an octa-core Snapdragon 836 SoC which is paired with Adreno 540 GPU to take care of the graphics. The smartphone is available in two RAM and storage variants including 6GB+64GB variant and 8GB+128GB variant.

For Optics, OnePlus 5 sports a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary lens and 20MP secondary lens for depth sensing. Up front, the device uses a 16MP camera to capture selfies and to make video calls. The rear camera supports video recording of 2160@30fps, 1080p@30fps, 720p@30/120fps.