Oxygen OS 9.0 (stable) based on Android 9 Pie now available for the OnePlus 6

What's new on Oxygen OS 9.0 for OnePlus 6?

Updated system to Android 9.0 Pie

Brand new UI for Android Pie

New adaptive battery support

New Android Pie gesture navigation

Updated Android security patch to 2018.9

Other new features and system improvements

Do Not Disturb mode

New Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings

New Gaming mode 3.0

Added text notification mode

Added notification for 3rd party calls

Accent color

Supported accent color customization

How to install Oxygen OS 9.0 on OnePlus 6?

Go to Settings > About device > Check for a software update to install the Android 9 Pie based Oxygen OS 9.0 on the OnePlus 6. Or download the full ROM from the OnePlus website and install the update manually and flash the update. As this is a stable release, the update will not wipe the internal storage or the data stored on the device.

OnePlus 6 specifications

The OnePlus 6 is the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus and is also the first smartphone from the company with a notch display. The OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch Optic OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage.

With respect to connectivity, the device offers Bluetooth 5.0, dual-channel Wi-Fi, NFC, and 4G LTE and VoLTE. The device also has a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for LTE/VoLTE on both the slots.

The phone has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera and a 20 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock along with a physical fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 6 has a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging (Dash Charging) via USB type C. The phone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and the OnePlus 6 is the last OnePlus smartphone with a physical headphone jack.