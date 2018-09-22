ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Oxygen OS 9.0 (stable) based on Android 9 Pie now available for the OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 is the first OnePlus device to receive the stable update for Android 9 Pie

By

Related Articles

    Oxygen OS 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie is now available for the OnePlus 6 smartphone. The Oxygen OS 9.0 is the stable version of the software, and the OnePlus 6 is the first smartphone from the company to receive stable Android 9 Pie update. The company will be updating other OnePlus smartphones including the OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, and the OnePlus 5T in the near future.

    What's new on Oxygen OS 9.0 for OnePlus 6?

     

    • Updated system to Android 9.0 Pie
    • Brand new UI for Android Pie
    • New adaptive battery support
    • New Android Pie gesture navigation
    • Updated Android security patch to 2018.9
    • Other new features and system improvements
    • Do Not Disturb mode
    • New Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings
    • New Gaming mode 3.0
    • Added text notification mode
    • Added notification for 3rd party calls
    • Accent color
    • Supported accent color customization

     

    How to install Oxygen OS 9.0 on OnePlus 6?

    Go to Settings > About device > Check for a software update to install the Android 9 Pie based Oxygen OS 9.0 on the OnePlus 6. Or download the full ROM from the OnePlus website and install the update manually and flash the update. As this is a stable release, the update will not wipe the internal storage or the data stored on the device.

    OnePlus 6 specifications

    The OnePlus 6 is the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus and is also the first smartphone from the company with a notch display. The OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch Optic OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage.

    With respect to connectivity, the device offers Bluetooth 5.0, dual-channel Wi-Fi, NFC, and 4G LTE and VoLTE. The device also has a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for LTE/VoLTE on both the slots.

    The phone has a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera and a 20 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock along with a physical fingerprint sensor.

    The OnePlus 6 has a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging (Dash Charging) via USB type C. The phone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and the OnePlus 6 is the last OnePlus smartphone with a physical headphone jack.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue