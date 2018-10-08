OnePlus 6T up for pre-order: Free Type C bullet earphones plus 500 Amazon Pay Balance

OnePlus 6T pre-order offers

OnePlus is likely to announce the OnePlus 6T on the17th of October. The OnePlus 6T will be the successor to the OnePlus 6, which was launched in India in early 2018. And now, the smartphone has been listed on Amazon for pre-order.

OnePlus 6T unique features

in-display fingerprint sensor

Dual AI camera setup

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

3700 mAh battery

OnePlus 6T specifications

The significant difference between the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T will be with respect to the display. The OnePlus 6T will have a tiny notch with a water drop design, whereas the OnePlus 6 has a slightly bigger notch. The OnePlus 6T will also have a bigger 3700 mAh battery compared to the 3500 mAh battery on the OnePlus 6. Lastly, the OnePlus 6T will miss out on the headphone jack, and the retail package is expected to ship with USB type C to 3.5 mm converter.

According to leaks, the OnePlus 6T will come with a 6.3-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6 or 8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with no micro SD card slot.

Similar to the OnePlus 6, the OnePlus 6T will have a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 20 MP low-light sensor with features like slow-motion video recording and 4K video recording @ 60fps. On the front, the smartphone is expected to come with a 16 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording and Face Unlock support.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to come with a bigger 3700 mAh battery with next-generation Dash Charging technology, which should be able to charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in less than an hour. The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie with Oxygen OS skin on top.

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 6T is likely to retail for Rs 35,000 for the base variant, and the high-end variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is expected to cost around Rs 45,000.