OnePlus 6 is now available for Rs 32,999 on Amazon

OnePlus, the smartphone company, which is known for making premium flagship smartphones at an affordable price point recently launched the OnePlus 6 in RED color for a price of Rs 39,999. And now, OnePlus has come up with a new offer on all the OnePlus model, where one can buy the OnePlus 6 smartphone for as low as Rs 32,999. Here is a complete detail on how to get the OnePlus 6 for just Rs 32,999.

This is a great move from OnePlus, as the Asus is launching its flagship smartphone, the Asus ZenFone 5z in India at a much cheaper price than the OnePlus 6. Do note that, the leaked pricing of the Asus ZenFone 5z hints that the smartphone could cost as low of Rs 29,999 for the base variant and the one with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage would cost Rs 36,999.

OnePlus 6 with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is now available for Rs 32,999

OnePlus 6 with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is now available for Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is now available for Rs 42,999

How to avail this offer?

To get this offer, go to Amazon, select the model of your interest and add it to cart. Check out the device and make the payment using HDFC credit or debit card. The offer is even applicable for EMI transaction as well.

As of now, there is no information on whether this offer is applicable in OnePlus experience store and Croma. As of now, the offer is live on Amazon and users can get benefit from the same.

Conclusion

At this price point, the OnePlus 6 is a great deal, as the Honor 10 also retails in India (which is currently the only competitor to the OnePlus). The two major differences between the OnePlus 6 and the Honor 10 is that the OnePlus 6 has an OLED display, whereas the Honor 10 has an IPS LCD display, OnePlus 6 is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset and the Honor 10 is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset.