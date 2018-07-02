OnePlus 6 new colour variant unveiled for Rs 39,999

OnePlus has officially introduced the Red color variant of its flagship OnePlus 6. This new color variant will join the Mirror Black, Midnight Black, Silk White and OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition versions of the smartphone. The company has introduced the Lava Red edition for OnePlus 5T back in November last year. Other than the color, there is no change in the specifications of the smartphone.

OnePlus used optical coating, evaporative film, and six panels of glass for designing the Red OnePlus 6. The company has also added an anti-reflective layer to the rear panel. This will allow more light to reach the bottom layers of glass before being reflected off the device. The designers have intermixed a translucent orange layer with the red base to deliver a glossy red finish to the OnePlus 6.

"We believe power and attitude can be both elegant and humble, and we have strived to achieve this with the OnePlus 6 Red Edition. We worked to avoid an overly bright red colour while still capturing a sense of self-confidence and positivity. Achieving the amber-like effect took several months to refine and perfect," said Pete Lau, CEO and Founder, OnePlus while launching the OnePlus 6 Red edition.

The OnePlus 6 Red edition comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage offering. The flagship will go on sale globally starting next week. In India, the phone will be available starting July 16 via Amazon.in and OnePlus official website. The price of the device remains same at Rs 39,999.

To recall, the smartphone bestows a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC based on the 10nm architecture. Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with OxygenOS 5.1.8 (the latest update), this smartphone can be updated to Android P Beta.

Oneplus 6 First Impressions

For imaging, the OnePlus flagship packs a dual-camera setup at its rear. The primary camera is a 16MP sensor with dual-LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, a Sony IMX519 sensor, EIS and OIS and the secondary camera is a 20MP Sony IMX376K sensor with the same aperture and support for up 480 fps slo-mo videos. The selfie camera is a 16MP Sony IMX371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

