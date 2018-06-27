OnePlus 6 Midnight Black variant with 256GB storage launched for Rs. 43,999

The latest OnePlus flagship smartphone was so long available in two variants. The base variant priced at Rs. 34,999 has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and the high-end variant priced at Rs. 39,999 has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. These variants were available in Midnight Black Mirror Black and the limited edition Silk White.

The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space was available only in the Marvel Avengers Limited Edition model carrying a price tag of Rs. 44,999. Now, OnePlus has announced the launch of the 256GB storage variant of the smartphone in Midnight Black for Rs. 43,999.

It has been announced that the OnePlus 6 Midnight Black variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space will go on sale on July 10 via Amazon India. Also, it will be available on the OnePlus online and offline channels on July 14. For those who are interested in this model, there is a 'Notify Me' option to register for this variant on Amazon.

OnePlus has revealed that the 256GB storage variant of the flagship smartphone has received unprecedented popularity in the Indian and global market. Apparently, the company has come up with the Midnight Black variant of the OnePlus 6 for its users.

OnePlus 6 specifications

The smartphone bestows a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC based on the 10nm processor. Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with OxygenOS 5.1.8 (the latest update), this smartphone can be updated to Android P Beta.

For imaging, the OnePlus flagship flaunts a dual-camera setup at its rear. The primary camera is a 16MP sensor with dual-LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, a Sony IMX519 sensor, EIS and OIS and the secondary camera is a 20MP Sony IMX376K sensor with the same aperture and support for up 480 fps slo-mo videos. The selfie camera is a 16MP Sony IMX371 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity wise, the smartphone makes use of 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The other goodies on board include a fingerprint sensor at its rear, Face Unlock, a 3.5mm audio jack and a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge.