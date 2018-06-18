OnePlus 6 Oxygen OS 5.1.8 update brings optimized call quality and some bug fixes

OnePlus 6 devices in India have begun receiving OxygenOS 5.1.8 software update. The update which is specific for the Indian market comes along with all the features which were introduced with the OxygenOS 5.1.7 that was announced last week. The list of changes includes a fix for bootloader vulnerability, optimized call quality along with some other bug fixes and addressing some system stability issues. OnePlus has recently decided to skip the OxygenOS 5.1.7 update for the Indian users in order to resolve the issues that were reported with the Oxygen 5.1.6 and decided to release the OxygenOS 5.1.8 as an OTA update.

As per the changelog mentioned on the Oneplus forum, the update for the OnePlus 6 brings the fix for system stability issue along with the optimized call quality. The OxygenOS 5.1.8 also bring some improvements for network stability issues and that were reported after the users installed OxygenOS 5.1.6 update.

This new update would also fix the scheduled setting issue which was noticed in the updated bootloader which fixes the vulnerability that allowed the attackers to bypass bootloader precaution measures allowing it to boot a modified firmware image. It also fixed the issues related to the DND (Do Not Disturb) mode and some bugs which came along with the OxygenOS 5.1.7.

It is expected that OxygenOS 5.1.8 will be available for the users in coming few days. However, users can still check for the update manually by visiting the Settings->System updates on their devices.

Let's have a quick look at the specs and features of the OnePlus 6:

The OnePlus 6 features a large 6.28-inch display which is a Super AMOLED 19:9 aspect ratio display. The screen comes with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection that makes the screen scratch resistant.

In the imaging department, the smartphone features dual front-facing cameras with a 16MP resolution along with a front LED flash. At the rear, the smartphone features a high-resolution 23MP camera along with a dual-LED flash.

The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor which is coupled with Adreno 630 graphics. The smartphone is available two RAM variants including the 6/8GB RAM with a storage option of 64/128/256GB.