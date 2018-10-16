ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

OnePlus 6T official accessories leak along with pricing in India

Here is a list of leaked OnePlus 6T cases and covers.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    OnePlus 6T is one of the highly awaited smartphone launches to take place this month. The launch date is confirmed as October 30 and several features are getting confirmed by the company. In the meantime, the rumors are on the rise revealing what we can expect from the company this time as the 6T will be an improvement over the OnePlus 6.

    OnePlus 6T official accessories leak along with pricing in India
    Source  

    In a recent development, a report by MySmartPrice has revealed the list of accessories of the OnePlus 6T along with their pricing. The report reveals some pictures of the OnePlus 6T cases and covers and their pricing.

    OnePlus 6T accessories list

    On the whole, there are six cases and here is a list of these cases and their pricing in India.

    • OnePlus 6T Bumper Case Karbon - Rs. 1,990
    • Protective Case Sandstone - Rs. 990
    • Silicone Protective Case Red - Rs.1,290
    • Flip Cover Black - Rs. 1,290
    • Nylon Bumper Case 
    • OnePlus 6T Case Karbon

    From these cases, we get to know that there is not any major change in the build of the 6T in comparison to that of its predecessor. Even the OnePlus 6 has these hinting that the rear design of the smartphone will not have any change except for the lack of a physical fingerprint sensor. However, we can expect some changes in the front as there will be a waterdrop notch.

    What we know so far

    As mentioned above, there are a plethora of rumors and speculations and official confirmations regarding the upcoming flagship killer. It has been officially confirmed that the 6T will have an optical in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a physical sensor. Also, it is known that there will be a waterdrop notch display at the front showing only the selfie camera and concealing the other components underneath.

    The most recent confirmation from the OnePlus CEO is that the OnePlus 6T will run Android 9.0 Pie with the latest version of OxygenOS with a new UI. So, the device will have a different interface and a bunch of new features than the OnePlus 6 running the same version of Android.

    We know that the device will miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack and users need to use only the USB Type-C port. The other speculations include an improved camera performance and a juicier 3700mAh battery along with Dash Charging support.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue