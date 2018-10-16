OnePlus 6T official accessories leak along with pricing in India

OnePlus 6T is one of the highly awaited smartphone launches to take place this month. The launch date is confirmed as October 30 and several features are getting confirmed by the company. In the meantime, the rumors are on the rise revealing what we can expect from the company this time as the 6T will be an improvement over the OnePlus 6.

In a recent development, a report by MySmartPrice has revealed the list of accessories of the OnePlus 6T along with their pricing. The report reveals some pictures of the OnePlus 6T cases and covers and their pricing.

OnePlus 6T accessories list

On the whole, there are six cases and here is a list of these cases and their pricing in India.

OnePlus 6T Bumper Case Karbon - Rs. 1,990

Protective Case Sandstone - Rs. 990

Silicone Protective Case Red - Rs.1,290

Flip Cover Black - Rs. 1,290

Nylon Bumper Case

OnePlus 6T Case Karbon

From these cases, we get to know that there is not any major change in the build of the 6T in comparison to that of its predecessor. Even the OnePlus 6 has these hinting that the rear design of the smartphone will not have any change except for the lack of a physical fingerprint sensor. However, we can expect some changes in the front as there will be a waterdrop notch.

What we know so far

As mentioned above, there are a plethora of rumors and speculations and official confirmations regarding the upcoming flagship killer. It has been officially confirmed that the 6T will have an optical in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a physical sensor. Also, it is known that there will be a waterdrop notch display at the front showing only the selfie camera and concealing the other components underneath.

The most recent confirmation from the OnePlus CEO is that the OnePlus 6T will run Android 9.0 Pie with the latest version of OxygenOS with a new UI. So, the device will have a different interface and a bunch of new features than the OnePlus 6 running the same version of Android.

We know that the device will miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack and users need to use only the USB Type-C port. The other speculations include an improved camera performance and a juicier 3700mAh battery along with Dash Charging support.