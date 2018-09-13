Sorry folks, no 3.5 mm headphone jack on the OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T will not feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack

OnePlus's co-founder Carl Pie recently launched the OnePlus Bullets wired earphones with a USB type C port (which will be available from late 2018). And, Carl did confirm that the space consumed by the 3.5 mm headphone jack will be freed up, where the company will use the void space to include additional technology, probably a bigger battery to offer improved battery life.

He also confirmed that the retail package of the OnePlus 6T would include a 3.5 mm headphone jack to USB type C converter or Dongle like most of the smartphones with a headphone jack (except the latest series of Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR).

Is no 3.5 mm headphone jack is the future of smartphones?

It does seem like that. As OEMs including Apple, Google, HTC, Sony, Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor, and Nokia have already launched smartphones with no headphone jack, and, OnePlus is the new addition to the list. Samsung and LG are the two of the major smartphones OEMs, which have kept the headphone jack alive.

However, we might not notice this trend in the entry-level smartphone segment as a smartphone with no headphone jack should come with a USB type C port, and, that transition will take some time.

Conclusion

It seems like smartphone OEMs do not care about the features that a user want. 3.5 mm headphone jack is dying, and, there is no way we can stop it. Hoping that the wireless earphones becomes more affordable and can last longer on a single charge. Bye bye 3.5 mm headphone jack (at least on the flagship smartphones), you will be missed, albeit, everything happens for a reason.