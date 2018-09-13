Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max announced with A12 Bionic chipset, 512GB storage and more

Finally, the day has come and Apple has unveiled the next-generation iPhones at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California. And, this lays the numerous rumors and speculations to rest. As expected, Apple announced three new smartphones - the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

Of these models, the iPhone XS and XS Max are the successors to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus launched last year. On the other hand, the iPhone XR is the sequel to the tenth-anniversary edition - the iPhone X that brought in many changes and technologies in 2017.

Apple touts that the iPhone XS is the most advanced iPhone launched ever. Without further ado, let's take a look at the details of the iPhone XS and XS Max from here.

Design

iPhone XS is built using surgical grade stainless steel and features a gorgeous glass design at the front. This is touted to be the most beautiful iPhone launched ever. The device features edge-to-edge curved glass at the front and it is said to be the most durable glass ever used on a smartphone.

The device comes in three colors - Gold, Silver and Space Gray. It comes with the IP68 certification that makes it resist up to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes under water.

Display

The iPhone XS bestows a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels. On the other hand, the iPhone XS Max comes with a larger 6.5-inch Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 2688 x 1442 pixels. Notably, the iPhone XS Max has the biggest display ever on iPhones.

Both the smartphones come with a HDR10 display with Dolby vision support. Both come with 3D Touch and true-tone display. The HDR10 display shows the photos with 60% greater dynamic range than the iPhone X. With the 6.5-inch display, you can experience cinematic video watching and it will be impressive for tasks such as playing games, creating songs, watching videos and more.

Hardware

The new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max come with the latest and most powerful A12 Bionic chipset, which is the industry's first 7nm chip. This chipset packs 6.9 billion transistors and comes with a much improved neural engine. The A12 Bionic chipset comes with Apple designed 6-core CPU. 2 high performance cores and 4 efficiency cores and Apple designed GPU for 50% faster performance than the A11 Bionic chipset.

The neural engine comes with an 8-core machine learning engine with multiprecision support. Notably, it is said to be capable processing 5 trillion neural engine operations per second. With all these capabilities, the A12 Bionic is said to be the smartest and most powerful chipset ever.

With this processor, the apps can launch up to 30% faster. In addition to everyday tasks, there is real-time Machine Learning. It comes to play in clicking portrait mode shots, Animojis, immersive AR experience, selfie shots and more.

Stereo Sound is better than any iPhone launched ever. It delivers wider stereo sound for impressive movie watching and gaming. The Face ID is powered by the TrueDepth camera system at the front and it is touted to be the most secure facial authentication on smartphones.

Camera

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max feature a dual camera system at the rear with a 12MP wide angle camera and a 12MP telephone camera with improved flash. The primary 12MP sensor has f/1.8 aperture and OIS while the secondary 12MP sensor has f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 7MP with f/2.2 aperture and it is claimed to work twice as fast as the one on the previous generation model.

The camera can click impressive portrait mode shots and the image signal processor in the A12 Bionic chipset automatically adjusts the exposure, white balance and other settings. The ISP works with the neural engine for a better performance. It is touted that it can make a trillion operations for every photo that you click. And, there is Smart HDR that comes takes four frames of every shot and merges them to bring out details such as highlights, shadow details, and more and create a great photo.

There is dynamic depth of field that lets you adjust the depth of field after clocking the photo. Also, you can record stereo sound while capture a video. On the whole, you can experience a new level of photography and videography with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Software

These new iPhones come with iOS 12 and there are features such as Siri Shortcuts, improved CoreML that is nine times faster but consumes just 1/10th of the energy. There are Augmented Reality, AR Quick Look, and ARKit 2.

Battery

The battery of the iPhone XS is improved to offer 30 minutes longer battery life than the iPhone X. The major improvement comes with the iPhone XS Max. It renders around 1.5 hours of longer battery life than the iPhone X.

Connectivity

The two new iPhones come with Gigabit Class LTE for the best worldwide roaming functionality. There is Dual SIM Dual Standby for the first time on iPhones. Notably, there will be a single physical SIM card slot and an eSIM for the second SIM card.

Price and availability

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS come in three storage variants - 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. While the iPhone XS is priced starting $999 (approx. Rs. 72,000), the iPhone XS Max is priced starting $1,099 (approx. Rs. 79,000). These two models can be pre-ordered starting September 14 and the shipping will debut in select markets from September 21. These models will be launched in India on September 28.