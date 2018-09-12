Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max name revealed on Apple official website

Related Articles
- iPhone XC’s leaked SIM tray image hints at five color options
-
- Apple iPhone XS, XS Plus and XC price surfaced: All you need to know about the 2018 iPhones
- Apple pulls off 'Adware Doctor' anti-malware program from Apple Store for data theft
- Apple iPhone with 6.1-inch display leaked in four color variants
- Apple files patent for upcoming smartwatch with large OLED panel and more
- Google rolls out a new update for Google Maps on iOS
Apple will be announcing the next generation of iPhones in the next few hours. There have been a lot of leaks related to the naming of the three iPhones from Apple, which will be available at a slightly different price point. And now, according to the source code found on the Apple official website, the names of the three new iPhones is no more a mystery.
According to the source code found on Apple.com, the company will launch three new iPhones named Apple iPhone XS, Apple iPhone XS Max, and, the Apple iPhone XR. According to the source code, the company will also be launching the 4th Gen Apple watch as well.
Apple iPhone XR colors, storage, and display
According to the source code, the Apple iPhone XR (successor to the iPhone X) will be available Black, White, Red, Yellow, and Coral color. The iPhone XS will be available in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage with a 6.1-inch display. According to the speculations, the Apple iPhone XR will have an IPS LCD display with a single camera, and, is expected to be the most affordable iPhone X model.
Apple iPhone XS colors, storage, display
The Apple iPhone XS will be available in limited colors compared to the Apple iPhone Xr. The iPhone XS will be available in Space Grey, Silver, and Gold color. These colors are similar to the original iPhone X, except for the Gold variant. The iPhone XS will have a 5.8-inch display, which is slightly smaller than the iPhone XR with 64, 256, and 512 GB storage options. Unlike the iPhone XR, there is no 128 GB storage variant.
Apple Watch 4th Gen
According to the leak, Apple Watch 4th Gen will be available in 40mm and 44mm size. The watch will be available in Silver Aluminium, Space Grey Aluminium, Gold Aluminium, and other additional colors.
OMG! All the variants have leaked! Here are the variants of iPhone Xr!— Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) September 12, 2018
Storage: 64GB, 128GB & 256GB
Colours: Black, White, Read, Yellow, Coral and Blue@_inside @apollozac @bzamayo @9to5mac#AppleEvent#iPhoneXr pic.twitter.com/m0of921aRv