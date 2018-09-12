Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max name revealed on Apple official website

Apple iPhone XR colors, storage, and display

According to the source code, the Apple iPhone XR (successor to the iPhone X) will be available Black, White, Red, Yellow, and Coral color. The iPhone XS will be available in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage with a 6.1-inch display. According to the speculations, the Apple iPhone XR will have an IPS LCD display with a single camera, and, is expected to be the most affordable iPhone X model.

Apple iPhone XS colors, storage, display

The Apple iPhone XS will be available in limited colors compared to the Apple iPhone Xr. The iPhone XS will be available in Space Grey, Silver, and Gold color. These colors are similar to the original iPhone X, except for the Gold variant. The iPhone XS will have a 5.8-inch display, which is slightly smaller than the iPhone XR with 64, 256, and 512 GB storage options. Unlike the iPhone XR, there is no 128 GB storage variant.

Apple Watch 4th Gen

According to the leak, Apple Watch 4th Gen will be available in 40mm and 44mm size. The watch will be available in Silver Aluminium, Space Grey Aluminium, Gold Aluminium, and other additional colors.