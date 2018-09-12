ENGLISH

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max name revealed on Apple official website

Apple will launch the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

    Apple will be announcing the next generation of iPhones in the next few hours. There have been a lot of leaks related to the naming of the three iPhones from Apple, which will be available at a slightly different price point. And now, according to the source code found on the Apple official website, the names of the three new iPhones is no more a mystery.

    Apple iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max names leaked on Apple.com

    According to the source code found on Apple.com, the company will launch three new iPhones named Apple iPhone XS, Apple iPhone XS Max, and, the Apple iPhone XR. According to the source code, the company will also be launching the 4th Gen Apple watch as well.

    Apple iPhone XR colors, storage, and display

    According to the source code, the Apple iPhone XR (successor to the iPhone X) will be available Black, White, Red, Yellow, and Coral color. The iPhone XS will be available in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage with a 6.1-inch display. According to the speculations, the Apple iPhone XR will have an IPS LCD display with a single camera, and, is expected to be the most affordable iPhone X model.

    Apple iPhone XS colors, storage, display

    The Apple iPhone XS will be available in limited colors compared to the Apple iPhone Xr. The iPhone XS will be available in Space Grey, Silver, and Gold color. These colors are similar to the original iPhone X, except for the Gold variant. The iPhone XS will have a 5.8-inch display, which is slightly smaller than the iPhone XR with 64, 256, and 512 GB storage options. Unlike the iPhone XR, there is no 128 GB storage variant.

    Apple Watch 4th Gen

    According to the leak, Apple Watch 4th Gen will be available in 40mm and 44mm size. The watch will be available in Silver Aluminium, Space Grey Aluminium, Gold Aluminium, and other additional colors.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 17:50 [IST]
