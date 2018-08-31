Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus, Apple Watch Series 4 renders leaked: Bigger screen, new color

Apple is all set for the launch of the next generation iPhones on the 12th of September 2018 at the new Apple Campus, where the company is expected to launch at least three new iPhones with the modern notch design offering technologies like Face ID.

Soon after the announcement of the launch event, there is a noticeable amount of leaks about the Apple iPhone 2018 and the Apple Watch. According to the report from 9to5Mac, the successor of the Apple iPhone X will be called as the Apple iPhone XS, and the company will also launch the Apple iPhone XS Plus with a slightly bigger screen.

Apple iPhone XS / XS Plus

According to the leak, the Apple iPhone XS will have a 5.8-inch display, and the Apple iPhone XS Plus will have a 6.5-inch screen. Both iPhones will come with an OLED display, similar to the Apple iPhone X. The leaked teaser also reveals that the new S series iPhones will be available in Gold color (frame).

The upcoming iPhones will be powered by the all-new Apple A-12 SoC, which is a proprietary SoC from Apple, which will be coupled with an Intel-based LTE modem. Both smartphones will also support Face ID (3D facial recognition). Along with these two devices, the company is also expected to launch an affordable version as well, which will come with an LCD display and a single camera setup.

Apple Watch Series 4

According to the leaked image of the Apple Watch Series 4, the watch has a more prominent display with smaller bezels compared to the third generation Apple Watch. The series four watch has an almost edge-to-edge display with up to 15% more screen compared to the Series 3 watch.

The watch is also expected to come with a new Apple watch face, which will be able to show more information and eight complications around the time and within the clock hands. If we look at the leaked image closely, the watch also has a hole between the crown and the button, which is expected to be the secondary microphone to improve the overall calling and sending voice memos experiences. The digital crown is also slightly resigned and looks more prominent compared to the Series 3 watch.

