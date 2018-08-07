ENGLISH

Apple iPhone XS, XS Plus and poster surface ahead of the official launch

Apple iPhone XS, iPhone 9 and iPhone XS Plus poster reveal the size and resolution of the iPhone models. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming iPhones.

    Apple is almost a month ahead of launching it upcoming iPhones for this year. The phone is been into rumors for quite a time now. Last week a video was posted by Mobile Fun that has revealed the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus and the iPhone 2018. This leaked now seems to be confirmed by Les Numeriques, a French publication.

    Apple iPhone XS, XS Plus and poster leaks online

    There are many leaks and rumors which has claimed that the tech giant is going to unveil its three new smartphones this year. A model which will be based on the existing iPhone X and another will be slightly larger in the same format. There will be a mid-range iPhone model which will is said to be the iPhone 9. All this has been seen on the image revealed by Les Numeriques.

    In the leaked images, the upcoming iPhone models are arranged according to the size of the screen. All the three dimensions of the phone collaborate well with the recent leaks and rumors. The smallest iPhone model is the 5.8-inch and the largest is 6.5 inch. All the three models come with a notch and glass back. The glass back design hinted that the phone will support wireless charging.

    Apple iPhone XS, XS Plus and poster leaks online

    The mid-range iPhone model will sport a single rear camera and wireless charging technology. The iPhone model with 6.5 inch OLED screen is said to be iPhone XS Plus, along with the same wireless charging. At the camera part, the iPhone XS Plus is said to come with the same configuration as the iPhone XS.

    The onboard storage capacity and price for all the three model remains to be a mystery. For more details on the specs and the price of the upcoming iPhone, we have to wait till the official launch. However, we can expect some more leaks and render for some estimated price point.

    Last week the dummies of the Apple iPhone X Plus and 6.1-inch models has been reported by some tipsters. Now, a live image of iPhone 9 or you can say 6.1-inch LCD iPhone surfaced on Slashleaks.

    Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 17:58 [IST]
