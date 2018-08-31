Apple "Gather Round" on the 12th of September: 3 new iPhones, iPads and more

Apple "Gather Round" is the theme for the Apple's annual hardware launch event, which will happen this year on the 12th of September in Apple Park Campus. According to rumours and speculations, the company is expected to launch at least three new iPhones, a next-generation iPad, new Apple Watch, AirPods 2, HomePod 2, and a MacBook Air notebook.

Next-gen iPhones

Just like last year, the company is expected to launch three new iPhones. However, unlike last year, the company is expected to launch all three iPhones with a design similar to the Apple iPhone X. According to a ton of rumours and reports, the company is expected to launch the Apple iPhone X Plus, which will have a slightly bigger screen than the iPhone X, an iPhone X successor with next-generation hardware (upgraded internals) and an affordable Apple iPhone X model with LCD display, whereas the first two models will have high-resolution OLED displays.

Next-gen iPad

Just like the iPhones, the next-gen iPad will also get a new bezel-less design with support for Face ID. Do note that, all three iPhones will also support Face ID, which officially kills the Touch ID.

Next-gen Apple watch

According to rumours, the company will also launch next-generation Apple Watch. From the launch of the first Apple watch, there was no major design overhaul even on the 3rd gen Apple watch, and the upcoming 4th Gen Apple Watch is expected to follow the trend set by the Apple iPhone X to offer a complete bezel-less watch face to match with the latest Apple iPhones.

AirPods 2 and HomePod 2

The AirPods 2 will be the successor to the original AirPods, which was launched along with the Apple iPhone 7. The AirPods 2 will offer better battery life, improved functionality, and additional functions compared to the AirPods. The HomePod 2 is expected to get a new screen (touch interface) with a slightly bigger speaker setup and new and improved Siri functionality.

New MacBook Air

The all-new MacBook Air is expected to have a similar design as of the current MacBook Air. However, just like the latest MacBook Pro series, the Air series is also expected to offer USB type C ports with a high-resolution screen. The new MacBook Air is also expected to come with the latest 8th Gen Intel processors with up to 16 GB of RAM.