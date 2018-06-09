How to register two Face IDs on the iPhone X?

iOS 12 is one of the biggest announcement happened at WWDC 2018. with respect to iOS 11, iOS 12 brings in a lot of improvements with respect to UI stability, performance, and other features. However, one feature, which was not introduced on the WWD conference is this nifty feature, which is one of the most requested features on the Apple iPhone X.

Until the launch of the iPhone X, most of the iPhones (from iPhone 5s to iPhone 8 Plus) had a touch ID based on a fingerprint sensor, where a user can register up to 5 different fingerprint scanners to unlock the smartphone. However, this changed with the iPhone X, which came with Face ID instead of Touch ID, where a user can only register a single face. Apple clarified that, if they allow more than one face to register, then it will be a security breach.

With the iOS 12, iPhone X users can register 2 Faces, which can be used to unlock the iPhone X, which is also said to be the securest way to unlock a smartphone compared to the fingerprint sensor. As the stable version of the iOS 12 is still due at least for few more months, the feature is already available on the beta version of the iOS 12.

Apple iPhone X specs

The iPhone X is the first one from the company to use an OLED display panel. The screen size is 5.8 inches and the OLED technology gives a fluid user experience. The resolution of the Super Retina display is 2436 x 1125 pixels and 458 ppi pixel density. The edge-to-edge display is too smooth and has the best color accuracy. You can just tap on the screen to wake up the screen.

The Apple iPhone X is powered by the new A11 Bionic. It is said to be the most powerful chipset to be used by any smartphone launched ever. It is 70% improvement in intense workloads. This processor is teamed up with the new Apple GPU that can handle high-quality gaming.

The iPhone X comes with 12MP dual cameras with an f/1.8 aperture on the wide-angle camera and f/2.4 aperture on the telephoto lens. The camera comes with Quad-LED True Tone flash for photos with low noise.