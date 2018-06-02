WWDC 2018 will be all about software: No new hardware announcements

World Wide Developers Conference 2018 (WWDC) hosted by Apple is happening on the 4th of June, where the company will be making some major announcements about the softwares such as macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS. There were leaks and rumors about the fact that, the company might also launch the much expected iPhone SE 2nd Gen. However, an Apple insider has confirmed that the company will only be making the announcements about the software and the company will not make any announcements regarding the new hardware.

What to expect from WWDC 2018?

Every year at WWDC, Apple announces the new iteration of its iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS operating systems. Likewise, the company is expected to unveil the iOS 12, macOS 10.14, tvOS 12, and watchOS 5 operating systems.

Usually, WWDC starts with Apple's keynote which takes place on the first day of the event. This means, the Cupertino-giant will deliver its keynote speech on June 4 this year, where it will reveal all the details about its four new major software platforms.

We expected Apple to launch the Apple iPhone SE, the affordable model of the iPhone X with true Face ID setup. However, according to a report, the launch the mini iPhone X is postponed to October 2018, which will launch along with the other iPhone models.

Apple iPhone X SE leaked features and specifications:

Today a new leak has been surfaced on the web showcasing the screen protector of the SE 2 sitting next to the iPhone X's screen protector. Apple uses the notch area in iPhone X to accommodate the front camera and Face ID. It seems that the company is using the same trick for iPhone SE 2 to feature Face ID unlocking system by ditching TouchID.

We can clearly see in the leaked image that the notch area us much smaller than the iPhone X, which means that the phone will come with a smaller form factor. It is very hard to believe that Apple will bring the Face ID technology on the iPhone SE 2 without even increasing the price of the device. Moreover, if Apple is going to introduce the FaceID in a $350 smartphone then the sale of the iPhone X might get affected which starts at $999.