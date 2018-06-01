Apple iPhone SE 2 tipped to launch with smaller notch at WWDC 2018

Apple executives will take the stage at WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) to announce the software strategy of the upcoming year. Apple iPhone SE 2 was also expected to announced in WWDC, there are many rumors in the past which has claimed the launch. So far Apple has managed to stay quiet about the iPhone SE 2. We have also reported many speculations about the phone.

Today a new leak has been surfaced on the web showcasing the screen protector of the SE 2 sitting next to the iPhone X's screen protector. Apple uses the notch area in iPhone X to accommodate the front camera and Face ID. It seems that the company is using the same trick for iPhone SE 2 to feature Face ID unlocking system by ditching TouchID. We can clearly see in the leaked image that the notch area us much smaller than the iPhone X, which means that the phone will come with a smaller form factor.

It is very hard to believe that Apple will bring the Face ID technology on the iPhone SE 2 without even increasing the price of the device. Moreover, if Apple is going to introduce the FaceID in a $350 smartphone then the sale of the iPhone X might get affected which starts at $999.

Famous leakster Geskin has posted the alleged contract related information of the iPhone SE 2 that also gives away the design of the phone in its full glory. Interestingly the leaked render of the iPhone SE 2 perfectly fits with the surfaced screen protector.

But the contract based material of the SE 2 indicates June 15, 2018, date, which means that the iPhone SE 2 might be available from the same date. So we can still keep our fingers cross and hope that the phone will be launch during the WWDC event on Monday.

As for the specifications, the iPhone SE 2 is expected to arrive with Apple's A10 Fusion chipset, 2GB RAM with 32GB and 128GB storage capacities. The cameras are said to feature a 12MP rear camera, 5-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The phone is expected to backed by a slightly larger 1,700 mAh battery.

