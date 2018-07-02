iPhones with Dual SIM support to soon become a reality

Apple is rumored to unveil three iPhone models in September this year. We have already come across numerous reports regarding these upcoming iPhones. The latest one suggests that the iPhones of 2018 will have one of the much-awaited features. Well, the talk is about dual SIM support.

As per a report by 21st Century Business Herald (via Apple Insider), the Chinese models of iPhones will allegedly feature two SIM card trays. The authenticity of this report is highly questionable as the publication does not have any track record related to Apple products.

Moreover, this is not the first time that we are coming across rumors regarding dual-SIM supporting iPhones. Back in 2016, there were speculations that the iPhone 7 will arrive with two SIM card trays though the same did not turn fruitful. And, the publication has not revealed any word regarding the exact models that will use this technology as three models are expected this year.

Previous speculation backs this claim

Back in April this year, KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo with a good track record in speculating about Apple products tipped at the possibility of dual SIM iPhones. Apple is expected to launch two OLED models with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch displays and a 6.1-inch LCD model in September. Of these, the 6.1-inch and 6.5-inch models were hinted to arrive with dual SIM support.

Dual SIM dual standby is beneficial

Dual SIM dual standby technology brings a slew of benefits to the table. The first and foremost benefit is the ability to travel to different countries and coverage zones without changing SIM cards. Dual SIM configuration is definitely an attractive option as it helps users maintain a balance between their work and personal life without having to use two different phones.

Dual SIM support on iPhones will be possible with Apple SIM, which will be embedded in the device. Apple SIM is a virtual SIM letting users switch between service providers based on connectivity, pricing and more. Apple SIM was introduced with the iPad Air 2 and is operational in 180 countries.

A common Android feature

Dual SIM support is a common feature seen on almost all the Android smartphones. With the implementation of this feature, Apple can compete better with its Android counterparts. It will address one of the major pain points of the Apple fans.