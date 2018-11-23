ENGLISH

Reliance Jio prepaid plans: Price, data benefits, validity and more

Here’s all that you need to know about Reliance Jio prepaid plans.

By

    Reliance Jio, which debuted the 4G services in 2016 offers a wide range of tariff plans to its prepaid subscribers. In fact, Jio disrupted the telecom sector with its affordable and low cost tariff plans bundled with several benefits. After the end of its preview and welcome offers that let subscribers enjoy the benefits for free, the company started rolling out many tariff plans. Also, the telco keeps on tweaking these plans to offer more benefits.

    Reliance Jio prepaid plans: Price, data benefits, validity and more

     

    As of now, Jio offers 12 recharge packs for its prepaid subscribers with varying validity periods from 28 days to 365 days. These plans offer data benefits ranging from 1.5GB to 5GB per day among other benefits including unlimited and free voice calling without any limit, 100 SMS per day and unlimited access to Jio suite of apps.

    When it comes to the pricing, these prepaid plans are priced between Rs. 149 and Rs. 1,699, as per the official Jio website. We have categorized the Jio apps based on the data benefits below. Take a look at the same. Before that, here are all the Jio tariff plans and their benefits. Notably, after exhausting the daily data limit, the speed will drop from 4GB to 64kpbs for the rest of the day.

    Jio tariff plansOverall data benefitValidity periodDaily data limit (4G speed)
    14942281.5 GB/day
    349105701.5 GB/day
    399126841.5 GB/day
    449136911.5 GB/day
    1699547.53651.5 GB/day
    19856282 GB/day
    398140702 GB/day
    448168842 GB/day
    498182912 GB/day
    29984283 GB/day
    509112284 GB/day
    799140285 GB/day

    Reliance Jio plans offering 1.5GB per day

    The telco has five tariff plans offering 1.5GB of 4G data per day. So, the subscribers of these plans will get overall data benefits ranging from 42GB to 547.5GB all throughout the validity period. These are the Rs. 149, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, Rs. 449 and Rs. 1,699 prepaid plans.

    Reliance Jio plans offering 2GB per day

    Reliance Jio has four prepaid plans offering 2GB of data per day. And, these plans are priced at Rs. 198, Rs. 398, Rs. 448 and Rs. 498. Notably, these tariff plans offer validity periods ranging from 28 days to 91 days and data benefits from 56GB to 182GB all throughout the validity.

    Reliance Jio plans offering heavy data benefits

    Reliance Jio tariff plans priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 509 and Rs. 799 offer data benefits of 3GB, 4GB and 5GB per day respectively. All these plans have a validity of 28 days and offer data benefits of 84GB, 112GB and 140GB all throughout the validity.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
