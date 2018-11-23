Reliance Jio prepaid plans: Price, data benefits, validity and more

Reliance Jio, which debuted the 4G services in 2016 offers a wide range of tariff plans to its prepaid subscribers. In fact, Jio disrupted the telecom sector with its affordable and low cost tariff plans bundled with several benefits. After the end of its preview and welcome offers that let subscribers enjoy the benefits for free, the company started rolling out many tariff plans. Also, the telco keeps on tweaking these plans to offer more benefits.

As of now, Jio offers 12 recharge packs for its prepaid subscribers with varying validity periods from 28 days to 365 days. These plans offer data benefits ranging from 1.5GB to 5GB per day among other benefits including unlimited and free voice calling without any limit, 100 SMS per day and unlimited access to Jio suite of apps.

When it comes to the pricing, these prepaid plans are priced between Rs. 149 and Rs. 1,699, as per the official Jio website. We have categorized the Jio apps based on the data benefits below. Take a look at the same. Before that, here are all the Jio tariff plans and their benefits. Notably, after exhausting the daily data limit, the speed will drop from 4GB to 64kpbs for the rest of the day.

Jio tariff plans Overall data benefit Validity period Daily data limit (4G speed) 149 42 28 1.5 GB/day 349 105 70 1.5 GB/day 399 126 84 1.5 GB/day 449 136 91 1.5 GB/day 1699 547.5 365 1.5 GB/day 198 56 28 2 GB/day 398 140 70 2 GB/day 448 168 84 2 GB/day 498 182 91 2 GB/day 299 84 28 3 GB/day 509 112 28 4 GB/day 799 140 28 5 GB/day

Reliance Jio plans offering 1.5GB per day The telco has five tariff plans offering 1.5GB of 4G data per day. So, the subscribers of these plans will get overall data benefits ranging from 42GB to 547.5GB all throughout the validity period. These are the Rs. 149, Rs. 349, Rs. 399, Rs. 449 and Rs. 1,699 prepaid plans. Reliance Jio plans offering 2GB per day Reliance Jio has four prepaid plans offering 2GB of data per day. And, these plans are priced at Rs. 198, Rs. 398, Rs. 448 and Rs. 498. Notably, these tariff plans offer validity periods ranging from 28 days to 91 days and data benefits from 56GB to 182GB all throughout the validity. Reliance Jio plans offering heavy data benefits Reliance Jio tariff plans priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 509 and Rs. 799 offer data benefits of 3GB, 4GB and 5GB per day respectively. All these plans have a validity of 28 days and offer data benefits of 84GB, 112GB and 140GB all throughout the validity.