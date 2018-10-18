Jio Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB data for 365 days; 100% cashback offer announced

As it is the festive season, Reliance Jio has announced a new yearly prepaid plan for its subscribers. This tariff plan priced at Rs. 1,699 offers 547.5GB of 4G data to its users. The new prepaid plan joins the other long-term prepaid plans priced at Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 9,999 having 1 year validity. But the difference is that it comes with a daily data limit.

The new Rs. 1,699 Jio prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB of 4G data per day for a validity period of 365 days. Eventually, the overall data benefit offered by this plan is 547.5GB. Similar to the other prepaid plans from the telco, this plan offers truly unlimited voice calls without any FUP limit.

With all these benefits, this is the cheapest prepaid plan in the country. Earlier BSNL offered some yearly prepaid plans priced above Rs. 2,000. But this plan has surpassed all the other yearly tariff plans.

Reliance Jio Diwali offer

Reliance Jio has introduced a Diwali offer, which provides 100% cashback on any recharge pack. This cashback is applicable on all the prepaid plans priced above Rs. 100. So, users who recharge with any pack from Rs. 149 to Rs. 9,999 can get 100% cashback. On choosing the newly launched Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan, users will get three vouchers worth Rs. 500 each and one Rs. 200 voucher.

The 100% cashback vouchers can be can be redeemed across any Reliance Digital store on making a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000. However, a user cannot use two vouchers in one transaction. Notably, these vouchers will expire on December 31, 2018.

The catch is that some of the items available in the Reliance Digital Stores are not eligible for redemption using these vouchers. These items include gift vouchers and gift cards of Bookmyshow, Google Play, Cleartrip and Google. Also, hard disks from Western Digital, Seagate and Sony, tablets from Samsung and Lenovo and Xiaomi and Samsung smartphones cannot be purchased using these vouchers.

250 million subscribers

The festive season offers have been announced by Reliance Jio soon after the announcement regarding its subscriber base came up. Notably, Jio has achieved over 250 million users in just 25 months since it launched its service for the public.