    Samsung Galaxy S10 5G suddenly catches fire in user's hand

    Galaxy S10 5G comes with Snapdragon X50 5G modem

    The Galaxy Note7 fiasco was one of the worst incidents that Samsung has experienced, and now, according to report from Cafe Naver, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G has allegedly caught on fire, and the smartphone is completely destroyed.

    According to the user, the smartphone caught on fire suddenly without any obvious reason, and the smartphone has been completely destroyed in the incident. When the smartphone was ignited, he threw away the smartphone, which has caused external damage.

    As of now, Samsung has not commented anything about the incident, and there is no official statement from the company regarding the issue.

    First 5G smartphone

    The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is the world's first 5G smartphone available for purchase, albeit, in South Korea with true 5G network support. The Galaxy S10 5G is a beefed up version of the Galaxy S10+.

    In total, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G has six cameras (four on the back and two on the front), and the smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem.

    There have been some issues related to the 4G signal connectivity on the Galaxy S10 5G in the South Korea, on how the smartphone completely disconnects from the network, if the device is outside the 5G network coverage.

    The device has a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass and a pill-shaped punch hole design to house the front-facing cameras. In South Korea, the smartphone retails for around Rs 85,000, and offers 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery, which is the biggest battery that we have seen on a Samsung flagship smartphone with 27W fast charging support via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom OneUI skin on top.

     

