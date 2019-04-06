Samsung Galaxy S10 5G goes official, bundled with AKG-tuned earphones and 25W fast charger News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Galaxy S10 5G variant is retailing for KRW 1.39 million (Rs 84,884 approx) for the 256GB internal storage variant and KRW 1.55 million (Rs 94,321 approx) for the 512GB storage option.

Samsung announced its new-generation flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone lineup in an Unpacked event held in San Francisco back in February 2019. The South Korean tech giant introduced its Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10E at the event. Besides, a 5G variant of the Galaxy S10 was also announced. While the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10E have already gone official, the Galaxy S10 5G variant has been under the wraps. We have come across some leaks earlier surrounding the Galaxy S10 5G smartphone which suggested an upcoming launch. Now, the 5G variant of the premium Galaxy S10 smartphone has been officially launched.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S10 5G version officially in its hometown South Korea. In addition to the 5G support, the new version of the Galaxy S10 comes with some interesting set of features. While the standard Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e are shipped with a 15W fast-charger, the Galaxy S10 5G gets a slightly upper hand and its ships with a 25W fast charging adapter. This is the primary highlight of this variant besides the 5G connectivity support.

The standard Galaxy S10 variants come with a USB-B to USB-C connecting cable, the Galaxy S10 5G variant ships with a USB-c to USB-C cable. The device also comes bundled with AKG-tuned earphones. Besides, the device packs slightly different configuration as compared to the remaining variants.

Beginning with the display, the Galaxy S10 5G smartphone adorns a huge 6.7-inch display panel with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. This is bigger than the 6.4-inch panel on the remaining Galaxy S10 variants. It has a triple lens camera setup with two 12MP and one 16MP lens. The front camera retains a 10MP sensor for selfies and video calling. Backing up the smartphone is a humongous 4,500mAH battery unit which as mentioned above is bundled with a 25W fast charging adapter.

As for the pricing, the Galaxy S10 5G variant is retailing for KRW 1.39 million (Rs 84,884 approx) for the 256GB internal storage variant and KRW 1.55 million (Rs 94,321 approx) for the 512GB storage option. Samsung is yet to announce the global availability of Galaxy S10 5G variant. We will keep you posted with all the information on the same, so, stay tuned with us.

