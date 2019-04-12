Samsung Galaxy S10 5G has connectivity issues: User reports News oi-Vivek Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is one of the first smartphones in the world with a true 5G network support

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is currently available in South Korea, which is one of the first countries in the world to official rollout the 5G network. The Galaxy S10 5G is a beefed up version of the Galaxy S10+ with a bigger screen, more cameras, and of course support for the 5G network. The Early adopters are not happy with these issues, especially, after spending a fortune on a smartphone to experience next gen connectivity.

It looks like 5G is not great, at least in the initial stages, as several Galaxy S10 5G smartphone users are facing severe connectivity issues on the Galaxy S10 5G.

According to the early-adopters report, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G fails to connect to a 4G network in the absence of a 5G network due to an issue while switching between 4G and 5G network. According to a few reports, the smartphone fails to connect to a 4G network even after restarting the smartphone.

In other words, the smartphone does not connect to a network in the absence of a 5G network, which makes the Galaxy S10 5G unusable in the areas without 5G coverage. The same issue has been reported from 5G network carriers in Korea.

Samsung did release a software patch on the 6th of April to fix some of these issues. However, even after the latest software update, there is no improvement what so ever.

Now, Samsung and carriers are blaming each other while the consumers are suffering from their new $1366 premium smartphone. Experts predict that these raising issues are due to improper network optimization, which will be ironed out in the coming days.

Considering these developments, we might not see a 5G smartphone in India, at least until early 2020, as network optimization and installation is definitely a time and resource consuming process, especially in a country with more than 1 billion people.

