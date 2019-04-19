ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy S10 firmware update brings dedicated 'night mode' support

    The update also brings along the April 2019 Android security patch.

    Samsung introduced its new-generation flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone lineup earlier in February this year. The Galaxy S10 series comes with Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S10 standard variant. It has been only a few months since the official announcement of the Galaxy S10 and the device has already received a bunch of updates. The last updates for the device introduced the Bixby remapping feature along and also improved the speed of in-display fingerprint scanner. The new update, on the other hand, brings a new camera feature along with the latest Android security patch.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 new update brings dedicated 'night mode' support

     

    Samsung is now pushing out a dedicated 'night mode' feature for the camera to the Galaxy S10 users. With this feature the smartphone will now be able to capture some impressive images in challenging light situations. The update also comes with the latest April 2019 Android security patch which will improve the security of the device.

    The latest firmware update is currently being rolled out to the Galaxy S10 users in Switzerland and a notification for the same will be available on the respective devices. The update is yet to be made available for the remaining markets. Besides, users can always check for the update manually in the Software update section in the Settings menu.

    In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S10 feature a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display panel. The display comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels and a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. An in-house Exynos 9820 SoC powers the smartphone which is paired with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The device comes with an onboard storage of 128GB which is expandable via microSD card.

