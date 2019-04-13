Samsung Galaxy S10 firmware update improves in-display fingerprint scanner's speed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The update weighs around 7MB in size and is being rolled out in Germany, Netherlands, Poland, and the UK.

Samsung Galaxy S10 is one of the best premium smartphones launched in 2019. The South Korean giant announced its flagship Galaxy S10 lineup including Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e at an event held in San Francisco in February 2019. Earlier in March Samsung had released an update for the Galaxy S10 which included the Bixby remapping feature along with the latest Android security patch feature.

Now, Samsung has rolled out another firmware update for the Galaxy S10 smartphone. The latest update improves the in-display fingerprint scanner of the device. Basically, it improves the speed of the fingerprint scanner. The ultrasonic in-display fingerprint is now faster and accurate following the update.

Samsung is pushing out the new firmware update for the Galaxy S10 as an OTA. It is currently being released in Germany, Netherlands, Poland, and the UK and the UK. It weighs around 7MB in size. The update can also be checked manually in the Software Update section which can be located in the Settings tab.

In terms of specification, the Galaxy S10 packs a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display panel. The display offers a pixel density of 550 PPI, a resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Protecting the display is a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer on top.

An octa-core Exynos 9820 processor paired with Mali-G76 MP12GPU and 8GB RAM powers up the smartphone. The device offers an internal storage space of 128GB via microSD card which can be expanded to 512GB via microSD card.

For optics, there is a triple-lens primary camera setup with two 12MP sensors and one 16MP lens. For selfies and video calling, the device packs a 10MP camera upfront. Backing up the device is a 3,400mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery with quick charge support.

