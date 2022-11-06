New Update For Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Improves Camera Performance: Should You Upgrade? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung introduced its Galaxy S10 series back in early 2019 and will soon be completing its four years in the market. If you're still holding on to a Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, or the Samsung Galaxy S10e, you're in for a treat. Samsung is reportedly seeding a new update to these devices, which is touted to improve the stability of the camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series got updated to the One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 in March 2022 and had been receiving quarterly security patches. This is still an Android 12-based update but is expected to solve some major issues. Moreover, it is appreciable that Samsung is not turning a blind eye towards its older devices. Let's see what the update brings to the table and whether it's worth upgrading.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Series: Should You Upgrade?

The new software update for the Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, and the Samsung Galaxy S10e will be available in the European regions. As per a report, the firmware version for Europe is G97xFXXUGHVJ5. However, smartphones in Switzerland will get the firmware version G977BXXUDHVJ5.

The latest update weighs 1GB in size and combines the October 2022 security patch. It brings some tweaks to the camera software, improves Bluetooth connectivity, enhances the overall stability of the device, and packs in some security enhancements.

These upgrades may seem enticing but could be a trap. Most brands tend to throttle the performance of the device with such updates, especially towards the end of the life cycle. Moreover, by some clever software tuning, they increase the power consumption of the device. You are tricked into thinking that your device has turned old and is now incapable of performing even simple tasks and is consuming the battery juices rapidly.

It is advisable to wait for the initial batches to roll out. Sometimes the updates also pack some bugs and glitches. You can even take feedback from the users who have already updated before taking the plunge.

How To Update?

You will receive an update notification on your device if you belong to the aforementioned regions. If you don't receive the notification, simply navigate to Settings and then download and install the software. Do note that it will be rolled out in batches. So, it might take time to reach your device.

