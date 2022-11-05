Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could Get Snapdragon Chipsets Globally: What About India? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung, over the years, has counted on its Exynos processors for its flagship smartphones in global markets, while the Snapdragon variants were reserved for markets like the US. Things changed with this year's Galaxy S22 series as the company introduced the Snapdragon-equipped variants in the Indian market, which used to get the Exynos-totted units till the Galaxy S21 series.

Qualcomm's CFO, Akash Palkhiwala, during a recent investor call, confirmed that Samsung's 2023 Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones will be powered by Snapdragon chipsets globally. Palkhiwala added that Snapdragon chips accounted for 75 percent of the Galaxy S22 series models globally.

Qualcomm's president and CEO, Cristiano Amon, hinted that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series may use Snapdragon chipsets globally. He said, "In handsets, we entered into a new multiyear agreement with Samsung, expanding the use of Snapdragon platforms for future premium Samsung Galaxy products globally."

Samsung was believed to be working on a new Exynos 2300 chipset for its Galaxy S23 series. While the Snapdragon models are ready to take over the majority of the world markets, the Exynos models might still find a home in a few markets. The smartphones are expected to launch in February 2023.

Will India Get Snapdragon-Powered Galaxy S23 Series Models?

Just like the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, India is likely to get the Snapdragon-powered Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. Samsung fans may appreciate this move as traditionally the Exynos processors have lagged behind the Snapdragon chipsets in terms of performance. Be it synthetic benchmarks or real-life usage, Snapdragon processors have always had the upper hand.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series came with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The new Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship smartphone processor. The series is likely to comprise three models initially- Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three models were recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the new Snapdragon processor at their helm. Let's have a look at how they performed.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series: Performance Figures

The Samsung Galaxy S23 scored single-core and multi-core scores of 1524 and 4597 respectively. The Galaxy S23+ managed a single-core score of 1485 and a multi-core score of 4844. Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra scored single-core and multi-core scores of 1521 and 4689. This is a huge leap as the Galaxy S22 series with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 scores around 1200 in single-core and 3400 in multi-core on average. However, these are leaked tests and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Best Mobiles in India