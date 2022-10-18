Samsung Galaxy S23 Spotted On Geekbench: Can It Be A Good Gaming Device? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung may introduce its Samsung Galaxy S23 series of flagship smartphones at its Unpacked event in January or February 2023. The series will most likely comprise the vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. When it comes to outright performance, Samsung smartphones don't usually live up to the expectations of hardcore/professional gamers. Can Samsung provide an optimum gaming device this time around? Let's find out.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Can It Game?

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 was reportedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at its helm. It carried a model name, Samsung SM-S911U with the codename "Kalama" on the database.

The smartphone managed a single-core score of 1524 and a multi-core score of 4597. These results are surely better compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which usually scores around 1200 in single-core and around 3300 in multi-core. Also, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will pack in the new Adreno 740 GPU, which may provide an additional boost for heavy tasks like gaming.

These preliminary results look promising and the Samsung S23 could turn out to be a good gaming device. However, along with peak performance, sustained performance is extremely crucial for gaming. Unfortunately, Samsung is known to tune its devices more for efficiency with some aggressive thermal throttling. It remains to be seen how the manufacturer tunes the latest Qualcomm chip in its 2023 devices.

Samsung Galaxy S23: Chipset Details

The processor, believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, comes with a 1+4+3 CPU core configuration. It comprises a prime core Cortex-X3 clocked at 3.36GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores clocked at 2.80GHz, and three Cortex-A510 efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz. Qualcomm says that the latest ARM Cortex- X3 core offers 25 percent more performance when compared to the older ARM Cortex-X2 core. The mid cores, Cortex-A715 offer 20 percent improved efficiency over the Cortex-A710 cores. The Cortex-A510 cores are also claimed to be refreshed this year to offer up to 5 percent reduced power consumption.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S23 with model number Samsung SM-S911U could be a USA-specific model with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. There are chances that it may arrive with an Exynos 2300 processor with a new AMD GPU in the European markets. Details about this chipset are scarce at the moment. But, expect more information on it in a few days/weeks.

