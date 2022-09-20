Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could Ship With Exynos 2300 In Select Markets News oi-Rohit Arora

Samsung's much-awaited Galaxy S23 series might launch with a new flagship Exynos SoC in limited markets. According to a report on realmicentral.com, citing a tweet by Ice Universe, a trusted leakster, Samsung Electronics is considering debuting the upcoming flagship Galaxy handsets with the long-rumored Exynos 2300 processor. Samsung's mobile division isn't quite happy with the decision though, Ice Universe tweeted.

The Exynos 2300 is reportedly codenamed 'Quadra' and is likely to be fabricated on 3nm GAA process technology. According to realmientral.com, the rumored chipset will integrate the latest ARM CPU cores and an updated Xclipse GPU based on AMD's new Radeon GPU. The Exynos 2300 will rival Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Will Samsung Introduce Galaxy S23 Series In India With Exynos 2300?

Given Samsung's track record with flagships, it is hard to predict if the upcoming Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will debut in India with the new Exynos chipsets. To recall, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S22 lineup with its in-house Exynos 2200 SoC in the UK and European markets. For a change, the Galaxy S22 series debuted in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU along with North America, South Africa, and the UAE markets.

In the past, Samsung flagships included Exynos chipsets on most of its flagships in India. Based on our testing experience, the Exynos-powered Galaxy S flagships usually have a performance difference when compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon-equivalent rivals. We have also experienced heating issues with the past Exynos-powered Galaxy S-series handsets.

Samsung is yet to share details on the Exynos 2300 series. We will keep you posted on any developments related to upcoming Galaxy S23 series devices. So far we know that Samsung may be planning to launch the new flagship series in Q1 2024. The Galaxy S23 lineup will introduce two handsets- Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 Ultra with the S-Pen support.

