Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Android Update Adds Night Mode To Camera, Improves Security, And More

Samsung has started dishing out a new Android update to its Galaxy S10 5G which brings the awaited dedicated Night mode camera. The other variants in the series including Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and the S10e come pre-installed with this feature. The update also brings along some other features in the mix. Following are the details:

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Android Update Details:

The latest Android firmware with a build number G977NKSU1ASF3 weighs around 429MB in size and is rolling out as an OTA. However, it is only limited to South Korean users currently. Samsung is yet to push the update to India and other markets; however, a global rollout is expected soon.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Update Changelog:

In addition to the Night mode support, the update comes with June 2019 Android security patch. It improves the battery performance, stabilizes network reception, and optimizes the system UI for refined user experience. The firmware fixes various bugs and adds vibration feedback to the navigation gesture update.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Key Features:

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset accompanied by Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB onboard storage. It comes loaded with Android Pie topped with OneUI skin.

The handset packs a 6.7-inch QHD+AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass and a punch-hole. It supports HDR10+ for HD videos on streaming platforms. For optics, the device offers a quad-camera setup consisting of two 12MP sensors, one 16MP lens, and a ToF sensor.

There is a dual-lens setup for selfies which packs a 10MP (f/1.9) sensor and a ToF sensor. A 4,500mAh battery with wireless and quick charge support keeps the smartphone running.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is undeniably the most premium smartphone series in the market. All the devices in this series have received a bunch of updates since its official launch. Samsung seems to be working hard to deliver an improved user experience with new updates on its flagship series. The update for the Galaxy S10 5G improves the camera as well as the performance and security.

