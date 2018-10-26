Samsung's new patent shows it might adopt the controversial display notch

Samsung often mocks Apple for using the controversial notch on its iPhone. Ironically, the company itself might be planning to adopt the notch with one of its smartphones. At least that's what the patent application spotted by LetsGoDigital suggests.

The sketches shown in the application indicate Samsung's version of the notch would not be as intrusive as other cutouts used by other smartphone makers. Instead, the notch will only house a single front-facing camera. Other sensors would be placed on the top bezel, behind a series of holes that would also act as a loudspeaker.

This doesn't mean that Samsung will definitely be making a notched display, but it could be possible if the OEM wishes to incorporate more advanced 3D depth-sensing front camera for AR applications and still maintain its Infinity Display design.

The company was previously reported to be working on a new way of circumventing display notches all the while using an advanced front-facing camera and maintaining thin bezels. Only time will tell what the company has in store for its consumers. But if it does make a revolutionary display, it might be reserved for its future flagship products.

Few rumors and half-baked reports suggest that the Galaxy S10 will feature asymmetrical bezels. However, it will offer higher screen-to-body ratio than their predecessors. The top bezel is said to be bigger than the chin of the device, though the latter may be twice as slim as the bezel seen on the latest Galaxy Note 9. The asymmetrical front panel is a result of component placement probably, though it's unclear which component is responsible for it.

Besides, the company might use the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors for its flagship. According to the known analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the ultrasonic sensors will be seen on the two high-end variants of the Galaxy S10, the top-end Galaxy A phone, and the Galaxy Note 10.

This also corroborates with previous rumors that said Samsung has turned to Qualcomm to supply ultrasonic sensors for the Galaxy S10. Qualcomm also announced that it was working on ultrasonic fingerprint sensors in 2017.